Alia Bhatt remembers her childhood and channels her inner kid as she shares a playful video with kids

Alia Bhatt, who is an avid social media user, has shared a beautiful video wherein she remembered her childhood days. Check out her post.

is one of the most talented actresses in Bollywood and there is no denying that. With several hits to her credit, the diva has carved a a niche for herself in the film industry. She has proved her versatility as an actor time and again. Besides her acting prowess, the Highway star also enjoys a huge fanbase on social media and often steals our hearts with her amazing post. As we speak of this, the stunning actress has shared a beautiful video wherein she remembered her childhood days and channeled her inner kid.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Raazi star shared a video of herself wherein she can be seen enjoying with kids away from all the hustle and bustle of the city. Alongside the video, she wrote, “Childhood! A time when the world feels like your playground.” Alia looked drop-dead gorgeous in pastel purple outfit with minimal makeup. One simply cannot miss her perfect curls and charming smile. In the video that is winning hearts on the internet, shows the actress happily playing with kids.

Check out Alia Bhatt’s post below:

On a related note, the Kalank star has been quite active on social media lately. She had earlier shared an adorable picture with her cat writing, “muse.” On the work front, Alia will next be seen in Ayan Mukherji’s directorial Brahmastra opposite . She also has SS Rajamouli's RRR and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi in the pipeline. She will also be seen in 's multi-starrer flick Takht. Needless to say, the actress has her hands full with several good projects.

Credits :Alia Bhatt Instagram

