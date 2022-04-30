Alia Bhatt remembers Rishi Kapoor on his death anniversary, shares a throwback pic Ranbir Kapoor & Neetu

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are the newest couples on the block. These two lovebirds recently got hitched on April 14 in the presence of family members and friends. The actress shared a great bond with her late father-in-law Rishi Kapoor and we saw several pictures of her with the Kapoor family before getting married. Well, today on the legendary actor’s death anniversary, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress shared an unseen picture of her posing with hubby Ranbir and in-laws Rishi and Neetu.