Alia Bhatt reminds people not to create a water crisis in wake of Coronavirus: Wash your hands, but save water

Alia Bhatt took to social media to highlight the issue of water wastage in the wake of Coronavirus scare. The Brahmastra star urged people to wash hands but also save water as much as they can. Check it out.

The world is battling a pandemic Coronavirus that has caused several deaths across the globe in different countries. In the midst of Coronavirus scare, WHO had issued safety guidelines that urged people to wash hands regularly with soap and water. While celebs have been urging people to do that, has come out on social media and has penned a note to remind people of not causing a water crisis in the wake of Coronavirus outbreak across the globe.

Alia took to Instagram along with her sister Shaheen Bhatt and shared a note about the same. The Brahmastra star mentioned that washing one’s hands for 20 seconds doesn’t mean that they waste water by leaving the tap open for that much time. Alia reminded that already the world is battling a crisis like Coronavirus and it doesn’t need another one of water shortage too. Seeing her message, several other celebs too commented and agreed with Alia’s thoughts about the same.

Alia wrote, “Friendly reminder that washing your hands for 20 seconds does not mean you have to leave the tap running for 20 seconds. In the midst of one global crisis let’s not worsen another. Wash your hands, but save as much water as you can.”

A day back, , Kartik Aaryan, and other celebs also urged everyone to wash their hands and were spotted in the city wearing masks. Coronavirus death toll in India has risen to 2 and the number of cases is now 83. Bollywood stars have been raising awareness about the preventative measures about the same on social media and many shared photos sporting masks. Several shoots of films have been called off. Meanwhile, Alia will be seen next in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi that will be released on September 11, 2020.

