Alia Bhatt requests fans to stay home as she extends Holi wishes: I hope it is full of fun, joy and love

Alia Bhatt, who is gearing up for the release of Gangubai Kathiawadi and RRR, took to social media to send Holi wishes and urged everyone to stay safe.

The festival of Holi is here and given the COVID 19 pandemic, the festival of colours is being celebrated with new rules and regulations. Needless to say, this year the Holi is quite different to the earlier ones. However, social media continues to be abuzz with Holi wishes from across the world. In fact, several celebrities have extended wishes for the festival of colours on their social media handle. Joining them has also shared a post to wish her massive fan following on Holi.

The Humpy Sharma Ki Dulhania actress shared a motion poster from one of her movies in her Instagram stories wherein she was seen playing Holi. In the caption, the diva wished her fans a fun and love filled Holi and urged them to stay home and following the COVID 19 norms as the positive cases for the deadly virus has been on a significant rise. Alia wrote, “Happy Holi. I hope it is full of fun, joy and love. Stay home and stay safe guysss” followed by heart emoticons.

Meanwhile talking about the work front, Alia has some interesting movies in the pipeline which include SS Rajmouli’s RRR wherein she will essay the role of Sita. Apart from this, she will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s much talked about fantasy drama Brahmastra along with beau , Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and has also been roped in for ’s multi-starrer period drama Takht.

