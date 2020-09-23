Alia Bhatt to restart Gangubai Kathiawadi shooting in October with solo scenes first? Here's what we know

Alia Bhatt was shooting for Gangubai Kathiawadi before the pandemic induced lockdown stalled the same. Now, as per a national daily's report, Alia is expected to resume work on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial in October.

Fans of have been waiting to see the actress back on screen. Amid the ongoing pandemic, the shoots were stalled as a lockdown was announced and hence, Alia's shooting of Gangubai Kathiawadi also was affected as the sets also had to be taken down before the monsoons hit. Now, as per a report of a national daily, the actress may soon resume work amid the ongoing pandemic on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial. Before the lockdown had begun, Alia was shooting for the film in Mumbai.

Now, as per a report in Mid-Day, Alia may return to the sets of Gangubai Kathiawadi in October and may resume work with only the solo scenes at first. As per the report, the solo scenes require a limited crew and hence, the filmmaker may shoot them first with Alia and may reserve the more elaborate ones for later. The report of the national daily also had a source informing them that currently, the set of the film is being put in place and sanitised so that the shoot could begin October with Alia. However, no set dates were zeroes upon as per the report.

The daily quoted a source in their report that revealed, "In the first post-pandemic schedule, they will film solo scenes of Alia Bhatt and other sequences that require fewer people. Some cheat shots will have to be employed, which will be corrected later at the VFX stage." Further, it was also shared that the filmmaker did not wish to compromise on the scale of the film and hence, the elaborate scenes would be shot later.

Alia Bhatt's look from Gangubai Kathiawadi:

Well, if this turns out to be true, it would be great for Alia's fans as the actress would be back on the sets of the period drama based on the life of the madam of a brothel in Kamathipura. When the posters of the film were released, fans were excited to see Alia in a never-seen-before avatar. Initially, Gangubai Katiawadi was slated to release on September 11, 2020. However, due to the pandemic, the shooting was delayed. A new release date is yet to be announced by the filmmaker.

