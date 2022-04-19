Alia Bhatt resumes work after wedding with Ranbir Kapoor, flaunts her Mehendi with a smile; PICS

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are the newest couples on the block. These two recently tied the knot and their wedding pictures looked straight out of a fairytale. Well, the Sanju actor had resumed work just a day after their wedding celebrations got over and now Alia is spotted at Mumbai’s private airport as she jets off to resume work. Pinkvilla has exclusively reported that the actress will be flying to Jaisalmer to complete the shoot for Dharma Productions’ film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Alia Bhatt truly gave the nayi Dulhan vibes as she was spotted in a traditional getup. The actress looked beautiful in a pink salwar kameez. She left her hair open, held a tote bag in her hand and had a bright smile on her face. Indeed, Alia looked very happy and that glow on her face was proof of it. The actress posed for the paps and even flaunted her Mehendi from her wedding ceremony. She waved at the shutterbugs and then entered the airport.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt is currently working on Karan Johar’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Ranveer Singh. The actress was shooting for the film a day before her wedding festivities began and now is all set to resume shooting for the film once again.

Apart from that, Alia Bhatt will also be seen in Brahmastra opposite hubby Ranbir Kapoor. The couple recently wrapped up the shoot of the film in Varanasi.

