Alia Bhatt returns to Mumbai after spending New Year 2021 with beau Ranbir Kapoor & their families; See pics

Alia Bhatt who has recently returned to Mumbai after her trip to Rajasthan with Ranbir Kapoor is diving straight into work. See where she went this evening below.

is back in Bombay and ready to get back to work in full swing! After a rocking New Year’s Eve celebration with the Kapoor clan, the actress was recently spotted outside veteran director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s house this evening. The actress was shining bright in a sporty look with a camouflage jumper, blue denim short, an emerald green Gucci bag, a pair of stark white chunky shoes and a black face mask to complete the outfit. The Razi star kept her hair loose in a wavy hairdo which complemented her on-the-go style.

If you missed it, previously, the actress was in the news for having all her fans green with envy with her new year celebrations. The actress flew down to Rajasthan to ring in the New Year 2021 with her closest family and friends. She was joined by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, , Soni Razdan, and Ayan Mukerji and Shaheen Bhatt. Apart from the trip, rumour mills were buzzing with claims that the Alia and Ranbir might get engaged on the trip.

On the professional front, the couple will next be seen collaborating together for ’s Brahmastra which will be directed by none other than Ayan Mukerji himself. The movie also features Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

Details of her trip to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s house this evening are still under wraps, but we hope we get the details soon. Could there be a new project in the works? Venture your guesses in the comments section below and let us know what you think!

Credits :Viral Bhayani

