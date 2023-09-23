Alia Bhatt returns to Mumbai post attending Gucci Ancora show at Milan Fashion Week-WATCH

The Student of the Year's Alia Bhatt may have entered the industry back in 2012 but she has since then graduated with accolades from peers, fans, and critics alike in flying colors. Alia Bhatt is on a steady domination spree, be it in films or on the personal front. On the fashion front, though, the diva added a marvelous feather to her cap by becoming the face of the luxe brand, Gucci. Recently, the Darlings actress made an appearance at the Gucci Ancora Spring Summer show at Milan Fashion Week. She hobnobbed the who's who of the fashion world and also shared the front row with the likes of Bad Bunny, Anna Wintour, and Kendall Jenner. She has now been spotted arriving back in Mumbai at the airport.

Alia Bhatt reaches Mumbai post-Gucci Ancora Spring Summer Show

After the show, Alia Bhatt has now been spotted as she arrived back in Mumbai. Needless to say, Alia has a praiseworthy sense of style and she has once again proved it with her stylish yet simple outfit which she donned at the airport while coming back to Mumbai. Sporting a black tank top, white joggers, white shoes, and a black bag, Alia looked as stylish as ever. She completed her look by donning a pair of sunglasses and undoubtedly, Alia has amazed us once again as her style game remains unbeatable.

Alia Bhatt talks about nepotism

Recently, during an interview with InStyle Australia, Alia opened up on nepotism and revealed her initial reaction to it. “My initial response to it was very defensive because I just felt like, you know, I work hard, so why the question?” said Alia. She added, “But I think with time and with age, you realize that there’s a lot of struggle in the world and there is a case to be made in acknowledging the headstart and acknowledging I had an easier path to get into the room.”

Work front of Alia Bhatt

The actress is currently absorbing all the adulation pouring in for her performance in her latest venture Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Notably, Alia also recently made her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone and was awarded the Best Actress honor at the 69th National Film Awards for Gangubai Kathiawadi.

