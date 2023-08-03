Alia Bhatt reveals 'acting in English' while shooting for Heart of Stone felt strange; Here's why

Alia Bhatt, who is currently basking in the success of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will next be seen in her first Hollywood film Heart of Stone. The film also features Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan, and interestingly Bhatt plays the role of a villain. Recently, Alia spoke about her experience of shooting her first Hollywood film. In an interview, she shared that she 'felt strange' while shooting for the film. Read on.

Which challenge did Alia Bhatt faced while shooting for Heart of Stone?

In a recent conversation with Toronto Sun, the Brahmastra actress shared her biggest challenge while shooting for Heart of Stone was that she felt extremely weird while acting with English dialogues. The actress said, “I have to say on day one, because I’m so used to speaking in Hindi, suddenly on day one speaking in English was weird. Even though I speak in English most of the time, acting in English suddenly felt a bit strange.” But apart from that one phase of awkwardness, she shared that because the filming process is the same all over the world, she was good to go.

Alia Bhatt on her limited screen time in the trailer of the film

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress earlier attended Netflix’s Tudum event in Brazil, and there she was asked by Mid-day about her limited screen time in the trailer of the film. She replied, “Woh toh hoga hi (That will happen only), “because I feel at the end of the day you have to get a sense of what the story is about and how the story leads you to the final film. That’s all that matters.”

Alia Bhatt on the work front

Recently, Bhatt was seen in Karan Johar’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani alongside Ranveer Singh, and the film is undoubtedly doing so well at the box office. Apart from her coming film Heart of Stone on August 11, she will also be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara alongside Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.

