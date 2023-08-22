Alia Bhatt reveals ‘best gift' she ever received from Ranbir Kapoor when he was her boyfriend

Alia Bhatt has been enjoying the massive success of her recent release Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani received. This Karan Johar directorial has turned out to be a critical and commercial hit. Apart from that, Bhatt also made her Hollywood debut this year with the Netflix action thriller film Heart of Stone which also starred Gal Gadot. The actress has now opened up about various personal things. One of them is the best gift she has ever received.

Alia Bhatt talks about getting a gift from Ranbir Kapoor

While speaking to Harpers Bazaar, Alia was asked about the best gift she has ever received. In response, she said that it was from her husband Ranbir Kapoor who was her boyfriend at that time. The two were shooting for a film (probably Brahmastra) somewhere in Bulgaria. "There’s a particular milk cake from L’Eto in London that I’m obsessed with, and he flew the cake from London to Bulgaria so that I could cut it on my birthday. I literally did not share it, even with him!” This is probably another moment in which Alia's love for Ranbir increases and the two ended up getting married.

Alia Bhatt talks about having superpowers

In the same conversation, Alia also said that she wants to fly. She also said that she has the ability to control her dreams from time to time. In it, the actress often flies and visits different places and meets old friends. She also spoke about having a baby, stating that she got to know how miraculous the human body is. In November 2022, Alia gave birth to a daughter who has been named Raha.

On the work front, Alia is set to star in Farhan Akhtar's highly anticipated road drama film Jee Le Zaraa. The film was first announced in 2021 as Farhan's return to the director's chair. It also stars Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. However, the film has been delayed multiple times now for various reasons. Farhan, on the other hand, will be focusing on directing Don 3 with Ranveer Singh. This means that the film might not see the light of day any time soon.

