Alia Bhatt reveals Darlings will always be very special to her; Here’s why

All eyes are on Alia Bhatt ever since the trailer of her upcoming movie Darlings has been released. This film will not only see her as an actor but with Darlings she is going to make her debut as a producer as well and the best part is that Shah Rukh Khan is co-producing the film with her. Well, the actress is excited and nervous to step into this new role and has been openly talking about it in different interviews. In a recent interview with NDTV, Alia spoke about how she decided to step in as a producer as well.

Responding to the question that how she decided to play 2 roles at a time, Alia Bhatt replied that it all happened very naturally. She quipped that maybe it was a nice time for her to start producing films in which she plays the title character or very important characters or maybe it was the right time for her to look at stories very differently. Alia further added, “Maybe it all worked out together but when I heard Darlings and I heard the narrations I was so taken in by how the genre just shifted very very quickly. It was a very very unique story and it just naturally happened where I was like when I want to act in it I also want to produce it. So first came Darlings and then came my production Eternal Sunshine. So Darlings will always be very very special to me because of that.”

Talking about Darlings, it is a dark comedy. The story revolves around a wife who abducts her own husband to avenge the years of mistreatment she suffered at his hands. Her mother helps the girl in this task. Shefali Shah plays Alia Bhatt’s mother in the film and it is evident from the trailer that they do share a great camaraderie on screen. Talking about this, Alia said that Darlings is a mother-daughter film. Their odd dynamic was an interesting aspect.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt recently wrapped up Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’s schedule which also stars Ranveer Singh. Apart from this, she will be seen in Brahmastra opposite hubby Ranbir Kapoor.

