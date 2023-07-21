Alia Bhatt reveals daughter Raha will likely choose THIS as her career; watch

Actress Alia Bhatt is currently busy promoting her upcoming film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. She has teamed up with her Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh. Helmed by Karan Johar, the film also features Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in key roles. Today, Alia and Ranveer along with Karan were seen promoting their film at an event in Mumbai. While interacting with the fans, Alia was seen talking about her daughter Raha.

Alia Bhatt talks about her daughter Raha's profession

Alia got married to Ranbir Kapoor in April 2022 and the power couple welcomed their first baby girl in the same year later in November. Since then, they have been enjoying each and every bit of parenthood. Ranbir and Alia are also often seen talking about their angel. Today, Alia spoke about Raha and shared that she may grow up and become a scientist. She said, "When I look at my daughter and say, 'Tu toh scientist banegi'." It seems like Alia doesn't want her baby girl to follow her footsteps and join showbiz. Have a look:

Soon after the video went viral on social media, fans were seen reacting to it. A fan commented, "She will play the role of scientist." Another fan commented, "Ranbir Kapoor ke beti hai Actor bohot achi banegi." One of the comments also read, "Cutee." Others were seen dropping red heart and laughing emojis.

Alia was also seen recalling her school days at the event. She revealed that she used to hang out with her friends by the water cooler and bunk classes. Have a look:

Meanwhile, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will also feature special appearances by Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan. Reportedly, they will be seen dancing in Ranveer's introductory song in the film. The highly anticipated film will release on July 28 in theatres.

ALSO READ: Dream Girl 2 Teaser: What happened after Ranveer Singh's Rocky got romantic with Ayushmann Khurrana's Pooja?