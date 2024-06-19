Alia Bhatt reveals daughter Raha’s impact on her storytelling; says she ‘changed things last minute’ in her book

Alia Bhatt, who is gearing up for the release of her movie Jigra this year, recently added another feather to her cap. She launched her children’s book, which also had a sweet dedication to her and Ranbir Kapoor’s daughter, Raha.

In a recent interview, Alia revealed her little one’s impact on her writing. She stated that she read to Raha regularly and changed things at the last minute in her book based on her experience.

Alia Bhatt on her daughter Raha’s influence on her children’s book

In a recent conversation with Midday, Alia Bhatt was asked about her daughter Raha Kapoor’s influence on her storytelling. In response, the actress shared that all children’s books had an innocent and magical quality to them with a lot of sentiments. Alia said that before the book was sent for printing, she made a final draft, considering the connection between words and how they flowed.

Alia revealed, “That I did after going through the experience of reading every night to my own daughter. So I changed a lot of things last minute because of the experience that I’m currently going through.” She expressed that it was in a positive way and thought it deepened her understanding of the process.

Earlier, a social media user shared Alia’s dedication to Raha in her book. The note read, “To my baby girl, Raha. This, and everything I do, is all for you (red heart).”

When Alia Bhatt shared a glimpse of her reading session with Raha

Earlier, in May, Alia Bhatt posted an adorable picture from her bonding time with daughter Raha. The little bundle of joy was seen sitting on her mother’s lap as they read a book called Baby Be Kind. The post received a lot of love from their family and friends. Shaheen Bhatt dubbed them “heartbeats,” while Soni Razdan called them “My Angels.”

Alia’s BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor commented, “My baby is the kindest sweetest angel in the whole wide world.”

Alia Bhatt’s work front

Apart from the prison-break thriller Jigra with Vasan Bala, Alia has the untitled YRF Spy Universe movie and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War in her lineup.

