Alia Bhatt reveals daughter Raha’s nicknames; opens up on dealing with anxiety: Peek into her Ask Me Anything

Alia Bhatt, known for her genuine appreciation of fans, has consistently expressed gratitude for their unwavering love and support. Whether it's meeting them on sets, engaging in video calls, or connecting through social media, the actress dedicates time to her admirers. In a recent 'Ask Me Anything' session, Alia spent her morning revealing various aspects of herself, offering insights into her life, her daughter Raha, and opening up about her struggles with anxiety. Check out responses from her candid and meaningful interaction.

Alia Bhatt reveals daughter Raha’s nicknames and opens up on separation anxiety with her

On Sunday, December 17, Alia Bhatt indulged in a delightful session with her fans, encouraging them to ask questions and responding with a mix of honesty and wit. When a fan inquired about nicknames for her child Raha Kapoor, Alia shared, “Rahu, Rara, Lollipop (to name a few).”

Addressing the inevitable separation anxiety, another question surfaced regarding her feelings when away from her little one. Alia candidly expressed, “It's never easy leaving her. But I guess that’ll take a while to change. Knowing she’s with family even when I’m away makes me feel less guilty somehow.”

Alia Bhatt on dealing with anxiety and advice for her younger self

Opening up about her approach to dealing with anxiety, Alia stated, “We all have certain things that might trigger our anxiety - for example I find myself getting very worked up with any sudden change or a situation I have no control over.. but it took me a long while to understand that.. so prior to any of these moments I just try and be aware of it and if it’s too much I allow myself to check out and feel the way I feel. Trying to control how you feel sometimes does more harm than good. Also speak to someone who you can trust! It helps!”

Advertisement

When asked about advice she would give to her younger self, Alia responded with humor, saying, “Hmmmmmm… Listen more. Speak less. My recent learning of myself.”

Alia Bhatt reveals her favorite food and holiday destination

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani star shared some delightful details about her personal preferences. Alia disclosed her favorite foods, listing them as "Poha & chaas, French fries, Dal Chawal + Bhindi + tamatar ki Sabzi + tadka dahi, Spaghetti."

In terms of holiday destinations, Alia revealed that her favorite is "Masai Mara," the special place where her husband Ranbir Kapoor proposed to her.

Alia Bhatt drops pictures from her best friend’s wedding

Alia recently took on the role of a bridesmaid at her best friend's wedding, and during the fan session, she treated her followers to some unseen pictures from the celebration. Among them was a group selfie with her girlfriends and another stunning picture featuring the bride. Alia looked absolutely resplendent in a yellow saree, adding her glamor to the special occasion.

Alia Bhatt drops a mirror selfie and her cat’s picture

Alia Bhatt shares her workout routine

Alia Bhatt recommends The Railway Men series

ALSO READ: 10 Best Alia Bhatt movies you shouldn’t miss: Raazi, Gangubai Kathiawadi to Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani