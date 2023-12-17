Alia Bhatt reveals daughter Raha’s nicknames; opens up on dealing with anxiety: Peek into her Ask Me Anything

From disclosing her favorites, revealing Raha's nicknames, to opening up about anxiety and more, Alia Bhatt shared many insights during an interactive session with fans.

By Apeksha Juneja
Updated on Dec 17, 2023   |  01:17 PM IST  |  2.3K
Alia Bhatt's Ask Me Anything with fans (Pic Courtesy: Alia Bhatt Instagram)

Alia Bhatt, known for her genuine appreciation of fans, has consistently expressed gratitude for their unwavering love and support. Whether it's meeting them on sets, engaging in video calls, or connecting through social media, the actress dedicates time to her admirers. In a recent 'Ask Me Anything' session, Alia spent her morning revealing various aspects of herself, offering insights into her life, her daughter Raha, and opening up about her struggles with anxiety. Check out responses from her candid and meaningful interaction.

fashion

Alia Bhatt's ongoing romance with kurta sets hits a stylish high, THIS time in pretty pink hue

On Sunday, December 17, Alia Bhatt indulged in a delightful session with her fans, encouraging them to ask questions and responding with a mix of honesty and wit. When a fan inquired about nicknames for her child Raha Kapoor, Alia shared, “Rahu, Rara, Lollipop (to name a few).”

Addressing the inevitable separation anxiety, another question surfaced regarding her feelings when away from her little one. Alia candidly expressed, “It's never easy leaving her. But I guess that’ll take a while to change. Knowing she’s with family even when I’m away makes me feel less guilty somehow.”

Pic Courtesy: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt on dealing with anxiety and advice for her younger self

Opening up about her approach to dealing with anxiety, Alia stated, “We all have certain things that might trigger our anxiety - for example I find myself getting very worked up with any sudden change or a situation I have no control over.. but it took me a long while to understand that.. so prior to any of these moments I just try and be aware of it and if it’s too much I allow myself to check out and feel the way I feel. Trying to control how you feel sometimes does more harm than good. Also speak to someone who you can trust! It helps!”

When asked about advice she would give to her younger self, Alia responded with humor, saying, “Hmmmmmm… Listen more. Speak less. My recent learning of myself.”

Pic Courtesy: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt reveals her favorite food and holiday destination

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani star shared some delightful details about her personal preferences. Alia disclosed her favorite foods, listing them as "Poha & chaas, French fries, Dal Chawal + Bhindi + tamatar ki Sabzi + tadka dahi, Spaghetti."

In terms of holiday destinations, Alia revealed that her favorite is "Masai Mara," the special place where her husband Ranbir Kapoor proposed to her.

Pic Courtesy: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt drops pictures from her best friend’s wedding

Alia recently took on the role of a bridesmaid at her best friend's wedding, and during the fan session, she treated her followers to some unseen pictures from the celebration. Among them was a group selfie with her girlfriends and another stunning picture featuring the bride. Alia looked absolutely resplendent in a yellow saree, adding her glamor to the special occasion.

Pic Courtesy: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt drops a mirror selfie and her cat’s picture

Pic Courtesy: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt shares her workout routine

Pic Courtesy: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt recommends The Railway Men series

Pic Courtesy: Alia Bhatt Instagram

ALSO READ: 10 Best Alia Bhatt movies you shouldn’t miss: Raazi, Gangubai Kathiawadi to Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Credits: Alia Bhatt Instagram
