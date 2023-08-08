Alia Bhatt reveals Gal Gadot called her pregnancy 'great luck' for Heart of Stone, says 'She started cheering'

Alia Bhatt is currently enjoying the immense success of the recently released Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani co-starring Ranveer Singh. Karan Johar's directorial already crossed the 100-crore milestone at the Indian box office and worldwide it crossed Rs. 200 crores. To celebrate the film's success, KJo recently shared an emotional post to thank everyone. Apart from RRKPK, Alia is gearing up to make her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone. In a recent interview, the actress revealed her co-star Gal Gadot called her pregnancy a "great luck" for their upcoming film.

Alia Bhatt reveals Gal Gadot called her pregnancy 'great luck' for Heart of Stone

Before starting shooting for the spy thriller Heart of Stone, Alia Bhatt discovered that she was pregnant but revealed that producer-actress Gal Gadot took care of her a lot. In an interview with PTI, Alia said, "I remember when I had to call Gal and let her know that I was pregnant. I'm supposed to start shooting and I have all these actions sequences but I wanted her to know because she's the producer of the film and also I would have some restrictions maybe."

Sharing the reaction of Gal hearing the pregnancy news, Alia said, "She was so warm, excited, and started cheering, talking about how it's great luck for the movie and that she's got my back. The RRKPK actress also said that she felt amazing as she felt safe, warm, and well taken care of.

Speaking about her reaction when she first met Gal, Alia said that she felt "comfortable." And, about the hard work they all put into the film, the actress added, "It was difficult and we had a lot of challenges but thank god, we had each other."

Alia Bhatt's work front

Work-wise, Alia Bhatt was seen in Karan Johar’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani alongside Ranveer Singh, and the film is doing outstanding at the box office.

Meanwhile, Heart of Stone will release on Netflix on August 11. The film also stars Jamie Dornan. Apart from that, Alia will also be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara alongside Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.

