Alia Bhatt REVEALS Gauri Khan’s reaction to Darlings: Even SRK agreed ‘if she likes something it’s a big win’

Mommy-to-be Alia Bhatt is turning producer with her upcoming Netflix venture Darlings and she is promoting the film in full swing. The film stars an ensemble cast of top-rated actors such as Shefali Shah, Vijay Verma, Roshan Mathew, and of course, Alia Bhatt herself. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has also produced the dark comedy alongside Alia through Red Chillies Entertainment. Meanwhile, during a press meet for Darlings, Alia talked about SRK and said the actor was very happy with the final product of Darlings and that his wife, designer-producer Gauri Khan also loved the film.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the actress said “We saw it in a larger group and the reaction was really amazing. I was very happy that Gauri (Khan) loved it, even though she’s a producer, I was most excited (with her response). Even Shah Rukh agreed, when she likes something it’s a big win.”

Alia also showered praises on Shah Rukh saying, “He’s extremely sensitive, and not in a patronising way. It comes very naturally to him; the women in his movies and the women in his life, the way he treats women in general… that’s why they all love him; girls, aunties, daadi, chachi, they all love him because of how sensitive he is. Shah Rukh really lifts you on a pedestal.”

Earlier, calling Alia the 'soul and sunshine' of the film, SRK penned an absolute sweet message for his fellow producer. He wrote: “Lil one I am also so anxious that u shared the responsibility of Eternal Sunshine Productions first film with me…that I will be biting my nails till it releases. But I feel we have a lovely film and u r the soul and sunshine of all things Darlings.”

Helmed by first-time director Jasmeet K Reen, Darlings will mark Alia’s second collaboration with Vijay after Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy. Besides, Alia is also working on Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh which is expected to release next year. She will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s much-anticipated fantasy drama Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni which is will be hitting the screens on September 9 this year.

Darlings will premiere on Netflix on August 5.