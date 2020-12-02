Alia Bhatt reveals her biggest takeaway in the last few months, says she's seen a 'lot of hate'

In a recent interview, Alia Bhatt opened up on social media hate and how 'love' has been the biggest takeaway. Read on to know more.

In the last few months, several actors came under the spotlight for various reasons. From facing flak for being star kids to NCB's drug investigation, the actors did not have it easy on social media. Several kept their online presence limited or just quit social media's toxic comments for a while. One such actress was who was called out for nepotism. The actress, however, has now slowly made a comeback on the gram.

On the work front, too, Alia has been a busy bee as she has started shooting back to back for her projects and even turned an entrepreneur. In a recent interview with YourStory, Alia revealed that the last few months haven't been easy. The actress also revealed that she has changed her working style a bit.

Speaking to the portal, Alia said, "The new phase of my work life will be different in taking that time off and making time for them. I have realised we have to be kind to each other and to our planet. I’ve seen a lot of hate, and a little kindness can take you a long way."

Alia went on to add that despite the online hate and trolling, her biggest takeaway was love. She said, "In these eight months, I have had two big takeaways - the love that one should have for people in their lives - family and loved ones. When you are most vulnerable, the people you turn back to are your family and loved ones."

The 'Sadak 2' actress has a packed 2021 already as she will next be seen in Brahmastra, RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi.

