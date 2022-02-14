Alia Bhatt reveals her first reaction when SLB narrated Gangubai Kathiawadi: Didn’t expect film of this nature

Alia Bhatt left her fans in awe as the makers of her upcoming movie Gangubai Kathiawadi had unveiled a powerpacked trailer early this month. The actress will be seen playing the titular role in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial and the trailer has indeed left us wanting for more. In fact, Alia will be seen in a never seen before avatar in Gangubai Kathiawadi and her fans are eagerly waiting for the movie to hit the screens. Interestingly, while the team is busy promoting the movie, Alia Bhatt has now revealed her first reaction when Bhansali had narrated her the script.

During her recent conversation with Mid Day, Alia stated that she had self doubt when Gangubai Kathiawadi came her way. Talking about the first reaction, the actress stated that it was fear and she wasn’t expecting such a film. “I was scared. I was meant to do a love story with sir [Inshallah starring Salman Khan was called off]. Till that point, I hadn’t read the book [Mafia Queens of Mumbai] or known the story of Gangubai. I didn’t expect a film of this nature at all. So, when I heard the narration, I asked sir everything I feared: Do you think I can do this? Don’t you think I am a little young? He said, ‘I will make you do it.’ It was then I told myself that there should be no scope of doubt in my head when a film like this comes my way. I had self-doubt. So, I put in all the extra effort I could. But in this case, doubt was the key to knowledge, which made me explore the extremes of what I can do with this part,” Alia was quoted saying.

Furthermore, Alia called Gangubai Kathiawadi an opportunity of a lifetime. “Ek mauka tha, maine dil khol ke perform kiya. I have lived in Gangu’s world for two years. Even after we were done shooting, I would land up at sir’s office to watch the film’s visuals. I have never been this consumed by a character. SLB is the director I wanted to work with since I was nine,” she added. To note, Gangubai Kathiawadi is slated to release on February 25.

