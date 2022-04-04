Alia Bhatt reveals her 'many firsts' during shoot of SS Rajamouli's RRR in a fun video

With SS Rajmouli's historic action drama RRR, Alia Bhatt made her debut in South films. She perfectly essayed the role of Sita in the film which starred Ram Charan and Jr NTR in pivotal roles. In a video shared by her on YouTube, Alia revealed many things she did for the first time while shooting the movie. The video titled 'The first of many on RRR' gives a sneak peek into the beautiful time Alia had while shooting for the film. Alia revealed that she was filming two movies at the same time and while the other movie required her hair to be of lighter colour, RRR needed her to have darker hair. Due to this, she had to colour her hair four times for RRR.

In the short video, Alia can be seen talking about her team and sharing her first experiences while in conversation with them. She shared that she learnt Telugu for the first time for her part in the film. She added that she had to learn both lyrics and dance moves of the song "Sholay" at the same time as the lyrics were kept confidential.

Watch the video right here:

She further added that she learned a lot from SS Rajamouli and the RRR cast and crew during the promotions. She said, "RRR promotions taught me a lot of things. About the huge events, they organize for fans and the way they interact with the fans. That is something which I learnt for the first time".

Meanwhile, Alia has an interesting line-up of some big-budget films ahead. The diva will be next seen in Jasmeet K Reen's Darlings, Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa.

