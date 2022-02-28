Alia Bhatt REVEALS her plan of getting beau Ranbir Kapoor’s reaction to Gangubai Kathiawadi

Alia Bhatt REVEALS her plan of getting beau Ranbir Kapoor's reaction to Gangubai Kathiawadi
Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi has been doing pretty well at the box office. From the teaser only, fans were expecting the mind-blowing performance of the actress and she has surely not disappointed. Right from fans to celebrities, everyone has praised her for the performance. They also took to their social media handles and hailed Alia. But fans are curious to know about one particular person’s reaction and have even asked the actress during the promotions. 

As reported by India Today, Alia Bhatt was asked about Ranbir's reaction to Gangubai Kathiawadi. She replied saying that he has seen it but everyone wants to know his reaction. “He is not on social media but I will try to convince him and get his byte for this film,” she added. Ranbir Kapoor is not on any social media platforms. Coming back to Alia, her film has minted Rs 39.12 crores at the box office so far. The film was released on February 25.

Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, Seema Pahwa, and Ajay Devgn are also seen in the film. 

The film is based on the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai written by S. Hussain Zaidi. The film depicts the rise of a simple girl from Kathiawad who had no choice but to embrace the ways of destiny and swing it in her favour.  Gangubai Kathiawadi was also premiered at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival.

On the work front, Alia also has RRR with Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and Ajay Devgn in her kitty. The release was postponed because of the rising COVID-19 cases. Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra is also lined up for release. She will be seen sharing space with Ranbir for the first time.

