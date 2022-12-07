Alia Bhatt reveals her role as Gangubai gave her confidence to speak; Recalls she would earlier feel ‘nervous’

Alia Bhatt is on a roll! The actress has been a part of some amazing projects lately, and her film Gangubai Kathiawadi is amidst campaigns for the prestigious Oscars and BAFTAs awards. Alia played the titular role in Gangubai Kathiawadi, helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and it is based on a chapter of author Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. Alia Bhatt has been lauded by one and all for her excellent performance as Gangubai in the movie. Now, in a recent interview, she talked about the qualities and characteristics of Gangubai that she retained, and revealed all the positive things that she learned from her character. Alia Bhatt on retaining Gangubai’s positive characteristics

In an interview with Variety, Alia Bhatt was asked about qualities and aspects of Gangubai that stayed back with her. Alia shared that while she comes from a protected background, and the Kamathipura set was the first time she had walked the streets of that area. She revealed that while she didn’t go there physically, her process of discovering Gangubai happened through her conversations with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and through his lens. “The positive things that I learned from her, which is actually very, very similar to my personality is that she never let that childlike innocence go, even though she was fighting this big bad world, and being a part of this big bad world, so to speak. Her innocence and her vulnerability was intact, despite having to play this very strong role for these women,” said Alia. She further added that it also gave her a lot of guts to speak in a big room, something she had been nervous to do since she started working at a young age.

“I’m constantly told how young I am and it’s always been that way since I started working. So very often, I would just feel a little nervous to speak my mind or say anything, because I was so young, you just feel like you don’t really have a place in the room. That’s something that it gave me - a lot of confidence to speak and to go with my gut and to say what I need to say. That’s one thing that I felt very strongly from this character,” said Alia. Alia Bhatt’s work front Alia Bhatt has some exciting projects lined up. She will next be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, co-starring Ranveer Singh, Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, and Jaya Bachchan. It is scheduled to release on April 28, 2023. Alia will also make her Hollywood debut with Heart Of Stone, which stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

