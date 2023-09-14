Alia Bhatt reveals her ‘schedule’ on day off during NYC vacay with Ranbir Kapoor, Raha; Arjun Kapoor reacts

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor jetted off to New York with their daughter Raha a few days ago. The couple took a much-deserved break from their work life, and are currently having a gala time in New York. In the last few days, a number of pictures of Ranbir and Alia posing with their fans in NYC surfaced on social media. Now, Alia Bhatt has herself shared a video from her vacay, in which she gave fans a sneak-peek into her schedule on her day off.

Alia Bhatt gives a sneak-peek of her schedule on off day during New York vacay

On Thursday morning, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram account to share a video. In the video, she is seen in a red swimsuit, as she relaxes in the pool, and enjoys a leisurely swim. Looks like the actress took a dip in the swimming pool of her hotel in New York. The text on the video read, “My schedule on my day off. That's it. That's my schedule.”

Alia is currently in ‘Do Not Disturb’ mode, and her caption read, “DND (sleeping emoji).” Soon after Alia posted the video, Arjun Kapoor dropped a comment on her post. “Need this sched and this hotel in my life,” read Arjun’s comment. A fan wrote, “Water baby,” while another comment read, “The best idea.” Check out Alia’s post below!

Meanwhile, yesterday, Alia Bhatt shared another selfie of herself with a rainbow in the background. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress was all smiles as she peered outside the window of her car, and clicked a selfie with the cloudy skies, and a rainbow.

Meanwhile, Alia and Ranbir were also spotted as they attended a match at the US Open Tennis Championships. They were seen happily posing for photos with fans. The event also featured Hollywood celebs such as Madelyn Cline and Charlize Theron.

Alia Bhatt's work front

Alia is currently basking in the success of her recently released romantic drama film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. She also recently made her Hollywood debut with Heart Of Stone, co-starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. She will reportedly feature in Vasan Bala's prison break thriller.

ALSO READ: PIC: Alia Bhatt flashes a cute smile as Ranbir Kapoor and she pose for an uber cool selfie with fan in NYC