Alia Bhatt reveals her thoughts on choosing sides as she shares quote of the week; Check it out

In recent weeks, Alia Bhatt has started sharing weekly quotes and this week it was from American poet Maya Angelou. Check it out below.

Until a few weeks ago, was lying low on social media. Amid the Bollywood unrest, Alia took a break from all the hate and toxic comments on Instagram and Twitter. But now the actress is back to being active on the gram and also sharing fun videos and pictures with her friends and family. In recent weeks, Alia has also started sharing weekly quotes that speaks her mind.

While last week it was Albert Einstein's quote, this week Alia turned to renowned American poet Maya Angelou. The actress shared one of Maya's many quotes in her usual template and used the hashtag 'The Good Word'. The quote was on 'choosing sides' as it read, "I learned a long time ago the wisest thing I can do is be on my own side." We wonder, if Alia was hinting at something or someone.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt's post below:

Earlier today, Alia also shared a throwback video with her sister Shaheen professing her love and revealing that she misses her a lot. The video shows Shaheen adorably sleeping on Alia's shoulder as the actress like every other sibling troubles her. While sharing the video, Alia wrote, “I miss you so much it hurts."

Check out Alia Bhatt's video below:

The actress will soon begin shooting for her first film down South RRR with Baahubali director SS Rajamouli. She is currently busy shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Credits :Pinkvilla

