Alia Bhatt reveals how a faulty aeroplane seat kindled her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor on KWK 7

A lot can brew over a steaming cup of coffee, including confessions, secrets and manifestations. The first episode of Koffee With Karan season 7 is out and we bet fans cannot wait to watch the entire episode. Opening the new season are beloved Bollywood heartthrobs Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, who get candid with Karan Johar on celebrity relationship trajectories, supporting each other and their lives after marrying the love of their lives. Alia takes the conversation further with an exclusive on how a malfunctioning aeroplane seat chronicled her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor.

“It was not meant to happen. We were not supposed to be together on New Year’s. We both talked on our flight to Tel Aviv to do a workshop for Brahmastra. We both were seated together. I remember him walking in, and he was supposed to sit next to me, and I was very excited. But then he sat next to me, and something got stuck on his seat. There was some malfunction, so they were going to move him to another seat. And I was like, why is this happening, why is my dream getting shattered? But later, his seat got fixed, and he came back,” she said.

Sharing Ranbir Kapoor’s side of the story, Alia Bhatt added, “Later when we were exchanging notes, even he said, ‘I was getting so upset and irritated, iss seat ko abhi rukna tha when we were sitting together so nicely.’ So that vibe started there only. The rest is history.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir Kapoor is all geared up for the release of his upcoming movie Shamshera. Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt will be seen in pivotal roles in the film. Well, apart from this he also has Brahmastra alongside his wife Alia Bhatt. Ranbir was also shooting for Luv Ranjan’s rom-com in Spain along with Shraddha Kapoor.

