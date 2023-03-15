Alia Bhatt reveals how motherhood changed her; Calls Ranbir Kapoor and family her support systems

2022 was a fantastic year for Alia Bhatt, the supremely talented Bollywood actress, on both personal and professional fronts. When it comes to her acting career, Alia had three blockbuster outings last year with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, SS Rajamouli's RRR, and Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. When it comes to the personal front, the Bollywood star married her longtime partner, actor Ranbir Kapoor in April, and the couple welcomed their first child, daughter Raha, in November.

In her recent interview with the Humans Of Bombay YouTube channel, Alia Bhatt opened up about embracing motherhood at the peak of her career and revealed how it changed her as a person.

Alia Bhatt reveals how motherhood changed her

The talented actress, who is a doting mother to her baby daughter Raha, revealed that she is also experiencing the most regular feeling attached to motherhood - mother guilt - very often. "It is a regular feeling, very very normal. Most moms will feel it. It is important to tell yourself that you are doing your best. And it is important to tell yourself that to of course take that time. It is very important for all big corporations and businesses to give mothers their required maternity leave, especially when they are nursing and taking care of their child. That is something I would like to say loudly," stated Alia Bhatt.

"I had very understanding producers for example, who gave me the exact amount of time that I wanted off. It is very important to also understand and take care of your own mental health and your own whatever makes you happy, will also keep your baby happy. So whether it's taking that walk or taking that time off, or finding that person to be like 'listen, have a look at the baby for some time' you know" she added.

Alia Bhatt on Ranbir Kapoor and family's unconditional support

In her chat, the actress also extensively spoke about how her husband Ranbir Kapoor and her family are supporting her unconditionally, in this new journey as a young mother. "What really helped me was my support system you know - my husband, my sister Shaheen, my mom, my family, who were constantly checking on me, constantly making me feel like I'm doing the best job possible. And it is a journey that is just beginning. It's just begun and there is so much to sort of explore now. But yeah, possibly the best journey I have been on, in my life," Alia Bhatt concluded.

