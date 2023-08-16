Alia Bhatt reveals how she handles work and baby Raha as new mom; talks about dealing with toxicity

Alia Bhatt is one of the most talented actresses in the entertainment industry. With her natural acting skills, the actress captivates the hearts of fans and followers. She is currently basking in the massive success of Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani co-starring Ranveer Singh. The film performed outstandingly at the box office. Alia also made her Hollywood debut recently with Heart of Stone alongside gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. A mother of one, Alia proves she is a pro as she handles work and her daughter Raha Kapoor at the same time. The actress recently hosted an interactive session on her Instagram Stories and answered many fans' questions. Along with other topics, Alia revealed how she handles work and baby Raha as a new mom and also talked about dealing with criticism and toxicity.

On August 16, Alia Bhatt hosted an interactive session on her Instagram and answered some interesting fans' questions. During that session, one fan asked her "How are handling work and baby as a new mom? I feel so guilty at times." Alia replied, "Parenting is a lifelong role.. I don't think you can ever have all the answers or be perfect.. all I strive to do is live each day with love and only love .. because there's no such thing as too much love" and added a smile.

Another fan asked the actress, "What's a great way to deal with toxicity and criticism." Reacting to this, Alia added, "Constructive criticism is the best way to grow.. but words that are meant to hurt you can only hurt if you let them.. No one can take you who are away from you.. cultivate a life so full of love and gratitude that toxicity wouldn't even REACH you."

On the other hand, Alia also reacted to a fan asking "why so positive." She added, "Why not? It's not like I don't have bad days.. but I choose to be grateful for life & just shine like the sun does everyday without complaining."

