Alia Bhatt reveals if she will produce hubby Ranbir Kapoor's films: I told him I'll be very upset if you don't..

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the cutest couples on social media. These two never fail in giving couple goals and are often making headlines ever since they got married. Well, Alia and Ranbir took all their fans with a pleasant surprise after they announced their pregnancy. It is a big day for the actress as her film's Darlings trailer has been released today. With this film, she will be making her debut as a producer. During the trailer launch event of the film, the actress opened up about producing hubby Ranbir Kapoor’s movie.

Alia Bhatt on producing Ranbir Kapoor's movie

On being asked if she would ever want to produce Ranbir Kapoor’s movie, Alia Bhatt replied, “We did discuss it in fact and I actually said that if you don’t make me produce it I will be very upset and I said that if you don’t want to take me as an actor it's totally fine.” Alia further revealed, “He said, no no I need you. I need you, you are a tyrant. I need a tyrant (as a joke). As I said I am a creative producer, so main apne creative inputs writing stage pe dekar produce karungi”.

Darlings trailer launch

The team had come together for a grand trailer launch and they won hearts with their chemistry and style statements. In the pics, mom-to-be Alia looked like a ray of sunshine in a yellow dress and her pregnancy glow was unmissable. On the other hand, Shefali Shah looked stunning in her blue outfit while Vijay exuded charm as he arrived for the trailer launch. The trio was seen giving a glimpse of their equation and it got the audience excited for Darlings. To note, the Jasmeet K Reen directorial black comedy is slated to release on August 5 on Netflix.

Alia Bhatt’s work front

Apart from Darlings, Alia Bhatt is also gearing up for the release of Brahmastra. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the fantasy drama also features Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni in the lead. Marking Alia and Ranbir’s first collaboration, Brahmastra will hit the screens on September 9, 2022. Besides, Alia Bhatt is also working on Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh.

