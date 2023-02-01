Alia Bhatt REVEALS if she will slow down in her career after Raha’s birth: ‘My No.1 priority is my daughter’

Alia Bhatt, the supremely talented Bollywood actress is currently enjoying a new phase in her life as a young mother. The popular star and her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their first child, baby daughter Raha n November 2022. The couple is on cloud nine after the arrival of their Little Miss Sunshine and is trying to spend most of their time with her. Alia Bhatt, who is currently enjoying her maternity break, however recently attended an event in Mumbai where she interacted with the media representatives. Alia Bhatt REVEALS if she will slow down in her career after Raha’s birth

When the journalists asked Alia Bhatt if she 'slowed down' in her career after the arrival of her daughter Raha, the actress replied that it is possible. However, Varun Dhawan, who attended the event with the actress, stated that she will never slow down. But later, Alia went on to explain that her biggest priority is her baby daughter, and she prefers quality over quantity when it comes to films. "My No.1 priority in my life right now is my daughter who I love deeply. But my first love, you can say is also a cinema and working. So, main koshish karungi. Shayad, it will be quality over quantity - which is not a bad thing," stated Alia Bhatt. Watch Alia Bhatt's video, below:

Alia and Ranbir's request to paps Recently, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor made headlines after they requested paparazzi to not click the pictures of their daughter Raha until she turns 2. If the reports are to be believed, the Brahmastra couple might treat their fans with the first picture of their baby after she turns 2, in 2024. Alia Bhatt's upcoming projects The popular star is expected to resume the shooting of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, immediately after her maternity break. The pending portions of Karan Johar's romantic drama which marks Alia's reunion with her Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh are reportedly getting filmed in Kashmir soon. She is expected to kickstart the shooting of Jee Le Zaraa. The upcoming road movie, which is helmed by Farhan Akhtar features Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, and Katrina Kaif, in the lead roles.

