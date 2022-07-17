Alia Bhatt reveals Kesariya has a special connection to love story with Ranbir Kapoor; Says 'it's our song'

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra is one of the most anticipated films. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles and is slated to release on September 9 in cinemas in four other languages – Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Filmmaker SS Rajamouli is presenting the film in all four languages. The fantasy adventure film is intended to serve as the first film in a planned trilogy as part of its own cinematic universe called Astraverse.

A few hours back, after a long time, Brahmastra's song Kesariya was released and before the song's release, Alia Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji, and Ranbir Kapoor joined for an Instagram LIVE and shared anecdotes about the song with their fans. During the live chat, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress said that the song has a special connection to the love story with Ranbir. Alia said, "In Maasai Mara, Ranbir asked me during lunch, 'Alia what is our song?' We don't have a song, which is weird. But, Ayan, you gave us Kesariya."

Further, Ranbir talked about the hype about Brahmastra and said, "I don't remember the last time there was so much anticipation for a song. So I feel really lucky." Alia added, "We actually changed our release plans to go release the Kesariya music video first." Brahmastra marks Ranbir and Alia's first project together after their wedding. It was shot in locations like Bulgaria, London, New York, Edinburgh, and Varanasi.

