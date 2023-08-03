Alia Bhatt reveals no one 'picked' her up during varmala ceremony; shares 'But Ranbir Kapoor only...'

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh is getting appreciation from fans as well as critics. Karan Johar's unique style of depicting a love story again won the hearts of movie lovers. The love story of Rocky and Rani surpassed all expectations and created a new era for lovers. Amidst enjoying the film's success, team RRKPK including the lead actors and Karan attended a press conference in Mumbai on August 3. At the event, Alia recalled how no one picked her up during her varmala ceremony but shared that her husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor did something romantic.

Alia Bhatt reveals no one picked her up during varmala ceremony with Ranbir Kapoor

During the press conference, Alia Bhatt spoke about the recent track Kudmayi from RRKPK. The song was played at the end credits of the movie and showcased the wedding sequence of Rocky and Rani. Speaking of the song, Rani’s family members picked her up during the varmala ceremony while Rocky went down on his knee, waiting for her to put the varmala around his neck. Recalling her own wedding day, Alia shared how the particular shot of Kudmayi brought back memories of her varmala ceremony with Ranbir Kapoor where something very similar happened.

The actress said, "There’s a moment in the song, where Ranveer bends and puts his head ahead like that and lets me put the varmala on him, that moment actually happened with me. During my wedding, they lifted Ranbir but no one had lifted me. I was like, ‘Can someone please lift me up as well?’ But then he only went down on his knees and I put the varmala. So, it was quite close to reality.”

A video of the same is doing rounds on social media. Have a look:

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married on April 14, 2022, in the attendance of their close friends and family members. The couple was looking gorgeous on their wedding day.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani hit the theaters on July 28. It marks one of the hit films of the filmmaker. The cast also features Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, and Tota Roy Choudhary in pivotal roles.

