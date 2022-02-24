Alia Bhatt REVEALS the one thing she always travels with & the answer will surprise you

Alia Bhatt is undoubtedly one of the most promising talents in the Indian film industry currently. Ever since her debut in 2012 with the Karan Johar directorial Student of The Year, Alia has impressed the audience with her performances and proved her acting mettle on the silver screen time and again. Apart from films, Alia also keeps her fans engaged and entertained by interacting with them on social media. Speaking of which, earlier this evening Alia answered a few questions from fans on Twitter, and while doing so, she also shared some trivia about herself like the one thing that she always travels with.

A few hours back, Alia hosted an ‘#AskAlia’ session on Twitter in which she answered a few interesting queries from fans. One such fan asked her about the one thing that she always travels with. Replying to this question, Alia shared that she always keeps her pillow with herself when travelling. Another interesting question asked by a fan was about the actress’ favorite genre of movies that she likes to watch. Replying to this, Alia said, “I usually like watching very light-hearted, lovely films which are emotional also but give you very lovely feeling by the end of it. So, my own genre I am making up: lovely.”

Take a look:

On the work front, Alia has several interesting projects lined up in her kitty. She will soon be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. Apart from this, she also has SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR alongside Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Alia will also feature in the much-awaited Brahmastra. Apart from these, she will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Darlings, and Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa.

