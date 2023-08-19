Alia Bhatt reveals one thing she does every day and it has a special connection to her daughter Raha

Alia Bhatt, the popular Bollywood star is going through an excellent phase in both her personal and professional life. The talented actress is on top of her game, with some promising projects in her kitty. When it comes to her personal life, Alia Bhatt is happily married to celebrated actor Ranbir Kapoor, and the couple is blessed with a baby daughter, Raha Kapoor. In a recent video posted by the luxury brand Gucci, the actress revealed some exciting details of her day-to-day life.

Alia Bhatt reveals one thing she does every day and it has a Raha connection

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress, who is the global brand ambassador of the luxury brand, recently spoke with her fans and followers in a special '21 with Gucci' video, which was posted on its official social media handles. The first card picked by Alia Bhatt in the special video had the question: "What is the one thing you must do every day?" Interestingly, the Bollywood actress revealed that earlier it was getting a workout, but now it has changed after she gave birth to her daughter.

According to the Heart of Stone actress, her daily routine changed completely after Raha was born. "Now my life has changed a lot. I have a little baby, my daughter. So I think the one thing I must do every day as long as I'm with her, is to give her a big tight hug and a big kiss. Not once, but many times throughout the day," explained the doting mom. Alia Bhatt's lovely answer has left her fans in a complete awe.

Watch Alia Bhatt's 21 with Gucci video, below:

Alia's upcoming projects

The versatile actress is totally busy in her acting career with some promising projects in the pipeline. Alia Bhatt is reportedly set to reunite with Ranveer Singh of Baiju Bawra, the upcoming Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial. The recent updates suggest that Alia Bhatt is all set to headline the first-ever female-led spy film produced by Yash Raj Films and comes under the highly celebrated YRF Spy Universe.

As you may know, Alia Bhatt is set to share the screen with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in Jee Le Zaraa, the upcoming road movie helmed by actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar. It has also been confirmed that she is in talks with Monica O My Darling director Vasan Balan for an upcoming untitled action thriller, which is set to have its official launch soon.

