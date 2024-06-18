Alia Bhatt reveals Ranbir Kapoor and Raha have 'funniest conversations'; says, he is specific about her 'fashion choices'

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt make up one of the most popular couples in Bollywood. The two are proud parents to a daughter, Raha. Every little revelation, especially about their parenthood journey, comes as a delight for fans to know.

Now, in a recent conversation, the Jigra actress reflected on her husband Ranbir Kapoor’s bond with their daughter. She also revealed whether anything came as a “surprise” to her about the Animal actor as a father.

Alia Bhatt talks about Ranbir Kapoor and Raha's bond "full of fun"

While speaking to Indian Express, Alia Bhatt stated there was nothing that “surprised” her, and even if it was a surprise, it wasn’t something she wasn’t expecting. The actress stated that she innately knew that Ranbir would be a great father.

She went on to share how Ranbir Kapoor and their daughter Raha Kapoor have a bond “full of fun”. She said, “They have so much fun together. They're always troubling each other. They pull each other's leg. They have the most funniest conversations. They make each other laugh."

Alia Bhatt says Ranbir Kapoor is specific about Raha's fashion choices

In addition to this, she went on to reveal that she was “most surprised” by how the Animal actor has been very “specific” about Raha’s fashion choices. She shared discussing their daughter’s outfit for a particular event with him and he would “rummage into the wardrobe” and put together everything “involved deeply” into it.

Advertisement

Alia Bhatt is surprised by 'creative ways' of Ranbir Kapoor having fun with Raha

The actress further explained how she got to know about the release of oxytocin through a reel when a father and a daughter play and have fun. She mentioned how the mother-daughter bond is more about sleeping, nurturing, and feeding, which is her “safe space” as well. However, she accredits the Ramayana actor for having fun with their daughter in “creative ways”.

She said, “He entertains her and in return, she entertains him. It’s not a surprise like I always expected it, but creativity is definitely surprising on a day-to-day basis. He is just wonderful in a very basic simple primal way like he doesn’t have to try too hard, it just naturally comes to him.”

It was just yesterday, on Monday (June 17), that Alia dropped a cutesy picture of Raha walking with her dad Ranbir.

Advertisement

Alia and Ranbir got married in April 2022 and welcomed their daughter the same year in November 2022.

ALSO READ: Ramayana: Sunil Lahri feels fans will not accept Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram after Animal; admits Sai's face doesn't have Sita's 'perfection'