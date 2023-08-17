Alia Bhatt reveals Ranbir Kapoor asks her to ‘wipe off’ her lipstick; Internet stands divided

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are undoubtedly one of the most loved star couples in contemporary Bollywood. The supremely talented actors tied the knot in April 2022 after a courtship of over 4 years. Ranbir and Alia welcomed their first child, daughter Raha Kapoor in November, of the same year. The celebrated actor has set major husband goals by wholeheartedly supporting his wife's career aspirations. However, Alia Bhatt recently revealed some titbits about their relationship, which has left the netizens divided.

Alia Bhatt reveals Ranbir Kapoor asks her to ‘wipe off’ her lipstick

In a recent video posted by Vogue India, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress shared some interesting make-up tips that work for her, with her fans and followers. Alia Bhatt, who spoke about her favorite lipstick-applying technique in the video, also shared the details of her favorite brand, which she used even on her wedding day. However, what caught the netizens' attention is, Alia's revelation about her husband Ranbir Kapoor's reaction to her makeup routine

The celebrated actress revealed that she wipes off her lipstick a bit immediately after applying it on her lips, to attain a 'faded' look. According to Alia Bhatt, her husband Ranbir dislikes it when she applies a thick coat of lipstick. "Because one thing, My husband… when he wasn't my husband but when he was my boyfriend as well… He would be like ‘Wipe that off, wipe that off’ because he loves the natural color of my lips," explained her in the video.

