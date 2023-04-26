Alia Bhatt reveals Ranbir Kapoor is ‘constantly nervous’ that Raha will forget him when he’s travelling

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been over the moon since they embraced parenthood last year. The power couple welcomed their first child, daughter Raha, in November 2022, and since then, they have constantly been gushing over their little princess. Alia and Ranbir are both extremely doting parents, and in a recent interview, Alia revealed how Ranbir Kapoor is a hands-on father to Raha.

Alia Bhatt says Ranbir Kapoor is a doting father to Raha

While speaking with Vogue India, Alia Bhatt said that while Ranbir Kapoor has always been sensitive, loyal and supportive, he has become even more sensitive since he embraced fatherhood. “He absolutely dotes on her (Raha). It’s adorable to watch the two of them together because he’s had to bulk up quite a bit for his character in Animal, so when he carries her, it’s like this giant picking up a little puppy,” said Alia. She added that he is such a hands-on father that it sometimes gets difficult for her to even hold Raha for a second.

Speaking about Ranbir’s ‘unique ways of hanging out with Raha’, Alia Bhatt said that he loves to sit with Raha in front of the window from where the breeze comes in. Talking about Ranbir and Raha’s routine, she said he makes sure Raha spends a good time looking at the big green plant, and that he thinks of her as this ‘earthly sprite’. “He’s travelling at the moment, so I try to recreate that same routine with Raha because Ranbir’s constantly nervous that she’ll forget him,” said Alia.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, co-starring Ranveer Singh. The film also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. Alia will also make her Hollywood debut with Netflix’s Heart Of Stone. Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, which also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Triptii Dimri in prominent roles.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt beautifully captures Ranbir Kapoor and Raha’s father-daughter moment in this candid click