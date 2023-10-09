Alia Bhatt reveals reason behind draping saree on her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor; ‘It is the most ….’

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the IT couples in Bollywood. The duo is often seen painting the town red with their love. During their several public appearances, the couple has set major relationship goals. While the Animal actor, Ranbir Kapoor is away from social media, his lady love, Alia often compensates by treating fans with their mushy photographs. After dating for some time, #Ralia tied the nuptial knot last year in an intimate wedding ceremony at their Mumbai home. For the wedding, Alia unlike her contemporaries had opted for a saree and not a heavy lehenga. In a recent interview, the Jigra actress opened up on the choice made, calling it the ‘most comfortable’ garment.

Alia Bhatt on the reason behind opting for saree and not a lehenga

For her special day, Alia Bhatt opted for an ivory Sabyasachi saree. In a recent chat with Vogue, she stated finding the six yards the most comfortable garment and made it her bridal wear. Talking about the same, she was quoted as saying, “I love a saree. It’s the most comfortable garment in the world, which is why I wore one for my wedding and not a lehenga.”

She further talked about the advantage of being a woman when it comes to making a choice in terms of outfits. She stated, “You should celebrate the side of you that you feel is leading in that moment—whether that’s a saree, a super easy street-style vibe or an over-the-top gown. I believe the beauty of being a woman is that you can wear all these different clothes all the time. I can wear a pantsuit. I can wear a gown. One of the strongest aspects of this is that our wardrobe is so dynamic. I think that’s a great thing and one should celebrate it.”

About Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got hitched on April 14, 2022, at their Vastu residence in Mumbai. On their D-Day, the bride and groom twinned in beautiful ivory outfits designed by ace designer, Sabyasachi. The actress ditched the usual bridal lehenga and rather opted for a hand-dyed ivory organza saree. Keeping a minimalistic bridal look, the actress looked every bit beautiful with her mangalsutra and kaleeras which featured Ranbir’s lucky number 8 also signifying infinity.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor sport uber cool look as they arrive hand-in-hand for football match