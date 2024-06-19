Alia Bhatt REVEALS saree was her first choice for Met Gala 2024; ‘That sort of wispy, ethereal, fairylike, timeless feeling…’

Alia Bhatt stunned everyone with her appearance at the Met Gala 2024, where she donned a beautiful saree for the occasion. Netizens were in awe of her look and pointed out that the outfit aligned perfectly with the theme.

The actress, who has expressed her love for a saree various times in the past, recently revealed that it was her first choice for the Met carpet.

Alia Bhatt opens up about wearing a saree to the Met Gala 2024

In a recent interview with News18 Showsha, Alia Bhatt was asked if a saree was her first choice for the Met Gala. In response, Alia stated, “Instinctively, yes.” She revealed that it was because the garment beautifully fit the theme of the fashion event. The actress said that she visualizes how she would appear, whether it be for the Met, an award ceremony, or even an interview.

Alia continued by mentioning that she always has a brief because it's just how she is and she likes to give everything a story. She described the Met Gala as "a lot of fun," citing the months-long process of creating a narrative around the theme. Alia expressed, “So yeah, instinctively, I felt like that sort of wispy, ethereal, fairylike, timeless feeling would just sit so beautifully in a saree.”

She added, “Whether it works or doesn’t work, I know it just felt very organic to me.”

Advertisement

When Alia Bhatt revealed details about the creation of her Met Gala saree

Alia Bhatt graced the Met Gala on May 6 in a gorgeous Sabyasachi floral saree. Sharing pictures of her look on Instagram, Alia disclosed the effort put into making her outfit. She stated, “Creating this has been quite an experience… fun and stressful in equal parts. It has taken a collective effort of 163 dedicated individuals, including master craftspeople, embroiderers, artists, and dyers, investing a total of 1965-man hours to create this ethereal saree.”

On the work front, Alia is preparing for the release of the action thriller Jigra, directed by Vasan Bala. She is also set to begin shooting for the YRF Spy Universe movie very soon.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt reveals daughter Raha’s impact on her storytelling; says she ‘changed things last minute’ in her book