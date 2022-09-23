Alia Bhatt reveals she doesn't read reviews of her films: 'I don't like this sort of dissection'

Alia Bhatt is riding high on the success of her recently released film, Brahmastra. The movie recently crossed the 350-crore mark in worldwide collections. Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is bankrolled by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus, and Starlight Pictures. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film was theatrically released on 9 September 2022. The movie serves as the first installment of a planned trilogy, which is itself planned to be part of a cinematic universe titled Astraverse. It also stars her husband-actor Ranbir Kapoor, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and has a cameo appearance by Shah Rukh Khan.

Now, Alia, who is expecting her first child with Ranbir revealed that she does not read the reviews of the movies. In an interview with trade analyst Komal Nahta, the Student Of The Year actress said that even when the reviews are good she doesn't read them, nor when they are bad. "I read headlines that people send me sometimes. I don't know from the first film I feel ki general sense mil jata hai ki kya chali kya nhi chali, film chalne k baad. I ask enough people when I meet them in person for feedback. It's not like that ki mujhe padhna nahi hai. I don't like this sort of dissection on day one or day 10 also of a film," Alia said.