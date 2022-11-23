Alia Bhatt reveals she is very ‘impulsive and instinctive’, shares similarities with her Brahmastra character

Alia Bhatt is one of the most talented actresses in Bollywood. She has been proving her skills with each passing film. This year was indeed a glorious year for her in terms of her career. One of her biggest releases of the year was Brahmastra which also starred her husband Ranbir Kapoor . This film not only broke all the box office records but won several hearts. This film has been the talk of the town and Alia’s character Isha especially has been spoken about a lot. In a recent interview with Marie Claire, the actress opened up about sharing similarities with her Brahmastra character.

On talking about Brahmastra, Alia Bhatt revealed that this was the youngest character she has played. Later she explained that this is not in terms of age, she meant in terms of the soul because Isha was attracted to adventure and wonder. Alia added, “I’m very impulsive sometimes and very instinctive. And sometimes that works in my favour and sometimes works against me because many times I suddenly feel like, Maybe I shouldn’t have responded that way. I’m a way more cautious person maybe than my character is, but I think [I tend to]...just surrender to what feels right in that moment and just do it.”

Alia Bhatt on raising her child in the spotlight

Notably, this interview was taken just days before Alia Bhatt conceived her baby. Speaking to the publication on raising her child in the spotlight, Alia Bhatt said, “I am a little concerned about bringing up a child in the public eye. I talk about it with my friends, with my family, and my husband a lot. I don’t want there to be a, sort of, intrusion into my child’s life. Because at the end of the day, I have chosen this path, but maybe my child may not want to choose this path when he or she grows up...so that’s something that I feel very protective about.”

On the work front, Bhatt will be seen next in the romantic comedy Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, co-starring Ranveer Singh. After this, she will also appear alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in the Netflix spy film Heart of Stone, which will mark her Hollywood debut.