Alia Bhatt REVEALS she is relying on her virtual workout partners Akansha & Shaheen to keep up the spirit

Due to the extended lockdown, everyone has been forced to stay indoors. Many of them are making the best use of this quarantine period by spending some quality time with their families. Among all, Bollywood celebrities are also making the best use of their quarantine period by spending time with their loved ones. While some are discovering their hidden talents, some are sharing some throwback pictures. Talking about , the actress has been making the most of her quarantine period by indulging in creative stuff. The Brahmastra star has shared the glimpses of it with her fans on social media.

Recently, Alia shared a selfie wherein she has given a half glimpse of her donning a pink coloured sling top. Sharing the selfie, Alia wrote, "Relying on those endorphins & my virtual workout partners to keep the spirit up @akansharanjankapoor @shaheenb @sohfitofficial." Looks like while the majority of people are upset with the lockdown and are trying to find different ways to cheer themselves up amid the lockdown, Alia's best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and her sister Shaheen Bhatt have been helping the Brahmastra actress to keep up the spirit.