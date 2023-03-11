Alia Bhatt reveals singing lullabies to Raha with a twist; Find out

Alia Bhatt recently stepped into a new role in her life after she welcomed her first child with hubby Ranbir Kapoor. After enjoying her maternity break, the actress has resumed work recently and is juggling between her professional commitments and mommy duties. We all know that Alia is a great singer and have heard her sing in her films as well. She has sung songs for her films Highway and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and is currently singing for her newly born daughter Raha Bhatt Kapoor.

Alia Bhatt sings for her daughter

While talking to the Bombay Times, Alia Bhatt revealed that she sings lullabies with a twist for her daughter Raha. She revealed that God has given her a good voice so that she can sing to her daughter. She further added that she listens to different lullabies and makes impromptu songs if she needs to distract Raha. She also said that she creates random songs and discovers new tunes to the extent that she needs to start recording these tunes. She joked that she could possibly become a music composer at this rate. Alia said that all this is coming to her naturally and she thinks of it as a revelation of what a mother can do to entertain her child.

Ranbir Kapoor reveals if Alia Bhatt is a better wife or mother

While talking to Siddharth Kannan, Ranbir Kapoor revealed that Alia Bhatt is amazing both as a mother and a wife. Having said this. Ranbir also said that she is a better mother. Further, Ranbir also revealed that he has become a burping specialist for Raha.

Alia Bhatt recently resumed shooting for Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in Kashmir. The film’s last song schedule was remaining as before this Alia went on a maternity break. The pictures and videos from the sets have been going viral and creating excitement amongst the fans. This film also stars Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azami, and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles. Apart from this, she also has Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa which will also star Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.

