Alia Bhatt reveals someone once told her she can never be a 'great parent' or 'professional'

Alia Bhatt, who is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, recently spoke about juggling work and personal life. Apart from being a flawless actress, Alia is also a producer and an entrepreneur. Speaking of her personal life, Alia got married to her longtime boyfriend and actor Ranbir Kapoor in April 2022, and later in November, they welcomed their first baby girl, Raha. Now, Alia has been balancing her professional and personal life smoothly. In a recent interview, the actress recalled how someone told her that she can never be a 'great parent'.

Alia Bhatt shares her honest outlook on balance

While speaking to Femina, Alia shared that balance is not 'consistent'. The actress said, "Balance is not always consistent and something always has to suffer. You might think you can do everything and nothing will suffer. You might be able to do everything, but your peace of mind will probably suffer. And I think that’s what happens very often because I want to be present with everything personally, and I want to be present professionally. But, in the bargain, I’m taking no time out for myself, giving myself no thought. So, I think it’s about trying to choose your biggest priority at that moment."

She further revealed how she was once told that she can't be a 'great daughter' or a 'great parent'. Alia added, "Somebody once told me that you can never be a great parent or a great professional or a great daughter or a great anything. ‘Greatness’ is just extremely overrated. You just have to be good enough and honest. And keep communication wide open. So that’s what I try to do: keep communication wide open with my friends and my family, and with myself. But, even then, sometimes, I feel as if I take on too much, but I also feel like I thrive with responsibility. I don’t have the answers."

Work front

Alia Bhatt is all set to be seen with Ranveer Singh in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Helmed by Karan Johar, the film also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in key roles. It will hit theatres on July 28. Apart from this, she has Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. This year, Alia will make her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot. Her film will be released on August 11 on Netflix.