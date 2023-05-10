Alia Bhatt reveals THIS cute habit of Raha; Says 'It’s literally the best thing that’s ever happened to me'

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the most loved couples in town. After the duo got married in April 2022, they welcomed their little bundle of joy, Raha in November 2022. Since then, Ranbir and Alia have been enjoying their new phase to the fullest. They keep sharing adorable details about their daughter. Recently, in an interview, Alia revealed an interesting thing about Raha and called it the 'best thing ever'.

'It’s literally the best thing that’s ever happened to me in my life'

Alia has been enjoying every bit of motherhood. Every time she travels for a shoot, she takes her little one along. Now, during an interview with Harper's Bazaar Arabia, the actress, who recently made her debut at Met Gala 2023, shared a cute thing about Raha. She said that the munchkin has started touching her face when she feeds her. She called it a 'romantic moment between them'.

Alia shared, "My daughter started touching my face. I think that’s the best thing that’s happened to me this past week. Because now when I’m feeding her, she just takes a minute, looks up at me, and starts touching my face. It’s like a romantic moment between the two of us. And it’s literally the best thing that’s ever happened to me in my life."

She also spoke about her new phase and said that 'every day is a new day for her'. Alia said, "Every day is a new day with my daughter, and every day is a new day experiencing a new gesture or a new expression. I keep saying the most important thing I’ve learned is patience. I’ve always been a very impatient person, and if it’s possible, I became even more impatient over time. But I think having a baby and motherhood definitely gives you a sense of stillness, a sense of calm. I mean, it’s so highly demanding from the very beginning. It can be extremely overwhelming. But if you just go through it with patience, it really gives you a lot of inner strength."

Work front

Alia will be next seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh. She also has Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. This year, Alia will be making her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone featuring Gal Gadot.

