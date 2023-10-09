Alia Bhatt reveals what peaked her interest in acting: 'It started as something...'

Alia Bhatt is one of the most successful and popular actresses in Bollywood. Coming from a film family, she was surrounded by the world of movies which eventually shaped her decision to be an actress. In a recent interview, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress opened up on what sparked her interest in acting.

Alia Bhatt talks about how acting started for her

In an interview with Vogue Singapore, Alia Bhatt was asked what sparked her interest in the world of acting. in response, the National Award-winning actress said that she used to watch movies and dance to songs as a child. She said, "When I was a young girl watching movies and listening to songs, it brought out that creative spark and curiosity within me. It fell into place when I realized, “Oh! That’s actually a profession.”(laughs). It seemed like fun. It started as something that a child wanted to do and honestly, it’s not. When I say it’s a dream come true, I mean it."

Alia Bhatt on Karan Johar and Sanjay Leela Bhansali

In the same interview, Alia was asked what she has learned from directors like Karan Johar and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Talking about Karan with whom she did her debut film Student of the Year, she said, "I learned all about decorum, behavior, respect, and understanding. I’ve adopted certain nurturing qualities from him as well."

On Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Alia stated that she has learned "imagination" and "guts" from him. "I learned the freedom of knowing that anything is possible in front of a camera and nothing is permanent. They are two very different people but two very strong personalities and influences in my life. Both, I would say, are my mentors", she added. Her performance in Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi earned her a National Award for Best Actress.

Workwise, Alia was last seen in KJo's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani which turned out to be a critical and commercial success. She will be next seen in Vasan Bala's Jigra which will release next year.

ALSO READ: ‘Priyanka, Deepika, Shah Rukh Khan…’: Alia Bhatt praises her friends for doing ‘big things’ on global stage