Alia Bhatt reveals why lions and their cubs are close to her heart; says, 'When I think of family...'

Alia Bhatt is one of the leading actresses in the entertainment industry. She carved a niche for herself with her flawless acting skills. She does not break her simplicity while portraying a character. The actress proves she is a pro as she maintains a balanced life between her professional and personal commitments. She tied the knot with actor Ranbir Kapoor in April last year and became a mother in November of the same year. Her daughter Raha Kapoor is like a ray of sunshine in the actress's life. Whenever she does an interview, Alia never forgets to mention her daughter. Now, the actress hosted an interactive session on Instagram on August 16 and fans asked her various questions to which the actress answered them in the most adorable way. During the session, Alia gave a sweet answer to a fan question who asked why lions and their cubs hold a special place in her heart.

Alia Bhatt reveals why lions and their cubs are close to her heart

During the interactive session on Instagram, a fan asked Alia Bhatt, "Why is the lion/lioness/cub so close to your heart?" Sharing a heartwarming story, the 30-year-old actress wrote, "Various reasons.. lion king the movie has always been very close to my heart.. also my 2 trips to Masai Mara have been such major turning points in my life.. when I think of family I think of the lions and their cubs.. it's just what comes to my heart first!"

As we know, Alia shared an animated picture of a lion, a lioness, and their baby while announcing the news of her daughter Raha's birth last year.

Have a look:

Alia was also asked how she deals with toxicity and criticism. Exuding major positivity, the actress wrote, "Constructive criticism is the best way to grow.. but words that are meant to hurt you can only hurt if you let them.. No one can take you who are away from you.. cultivate a life so full of love and gratitude that toxicity wouldn't even REACH you."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Alia is enjoying the massive success of Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. It stars Ranveer Singh in the male lead role. The film's unique storytelling won the hearts of fans and did amazing at the box office. Alia also made her Hollywood debut recently with Heart of Stone. It stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt reveals how she handles work and baby Raha as new mom; talks about dealing with toxicity