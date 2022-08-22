Alia Bhatt reveals why she moved in with Ranbir Kapoor before wedding: If you can, why not?

Alia Bhatt is currently basking in the success of her recently released film, Darlings, which also starred Vijay Varma, Shefali Shah, and Roshan Mathew in the lead. It follows Alia's role as Badrunissa 'Badru' Ansari Shaikh as she gets revenge on her husband Hamza, played by Vijay Varma, after suffering domestic violence for years. The film is directed by Jasmeet K. Reen, in her directorial debut. Now, Alia talked about why she moved in with her husband-actor Ranbir Kapoor before getting married.

Talking to Filmfare, Alia revealed that they were gonna get married which is why they planned to move in together. "Then the pandemic happened, so the planning couldn't stop. So we were like at least go ahead with moving in and we'll figure out the rest, let this all settle down. Actually, we planned it like that only," she said. Further, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress also talked about people opting for live-in relationships: "If you can, why not? I think it's great. You get used to each other, you get comfortable, you build so many memories without the pressure and that baggage or like 'shaadi karni hai'."

The couple tied the knot on April 14, 2022, at their Vastu residence in Bandra, Mumbai, after being in a relationship for 5 years and in June, Alia took everyone by surprise when she announced her pregnancy on social media.

On the work front, Alia is gearing up for the release of Ayan Mukerji's highly-anticipated film, Brahmastra, co-starring Ranbir in the lead alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna. It is scheduled to be released in cinemas on September 9, 2022, in five Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Next, she will star in Jee Le Zara, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, and the Hollywood film, Heart Of Stone.

