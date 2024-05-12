Alia Bhatt reveals work is not Ranbir Kapoor and her ‘whole life’; says she is always a mother to Raha first

After dating for a few years, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot in 2022. They also welcomed their first child, Raha, later that year. The little one stole everybody’s hearts when she made her first public appearance.

In a recent interview, Alia talked about how she and Ranbir were different in dealing with success and failure. She also revealed how she is now always a mother first.

Alia Bhatt on Ranbir Kapoor and her work approach and being Raha's mom

In a recent conversation with Harper's Bazaar India, Alia Bhatt mentioned that she and her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, approached success and failure in different ways. The actress called herself an “overthinker,” saying that she is quite “contemplative.” In comparison, Alia revealed that Ranbir liked to “shake off the dust and move on quickly.”

According to Alia, this contrast gave their relationship a balance and helped them to support one another. She continued by stating that they both had a great deal of love and respect for the work they did. However, she clarified, "We work like it is a part of our life—a very important one—but not the whole of our life."

During the interview, Alia also disclosed how, after becoming a mother, her daughter Raha Kapoor is always her priority. She said, “Now I feel the added need to limit bringing my work home because once you are a mom, you are physically, emotionally, and mentally always a mom first.”

Alia Bhatt steals the spotlight at the Met Gala 2024

Recently, Alia Bhatt graced the Met Gala carpet for the second time after her grand debut last year. She decked up in a floral saree for the occasion with flawless makeup and hairstyling.

Describing how her outfit stayed true to the theme, in her Instagram caption, she wrote, “It was a call to the Garden of Time - an ode to art and eternity. Timelessness is endless, and we acknowledge that things crafted with time and care, can last forever. In our journey for an Indian interpretation of this universal theme, the outfit took on a life of its own.”

She added, “Nothing embodies tradition and innovation like the saree; in the skilled hands of @sabyasachiofficial, this vision found its fullest expression.”

