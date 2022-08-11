Alia Bhatt reviews Aamir Khan & Kareena Kapoor Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha; Says 'You don't want to miss it'

Alia Bhatt is expecting her first child together with her husband-actor Ranbir Kapoor. In June, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress shared a picture of herself and Ranbir from their sonography session and announced her pregnancy on social media. Currently, she is currently on a babymoon with the Sanju actor in Italy. A few hours back, Alia took to her social media handle and reviewed Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's much-anticipated film, Laal Singh Chaddha, which has hit the theatres today.

Taking to her Instagram story, Alia shared Laal Singh Chaddha's poster and wrote: "Such a beautiful film- Go watch Laal Singh Chaddha only in cinemas!!!! You don't want to miss it." Later, Kareena went on to react with a 'Love You' gif. Meanwhile, the film also stars Mona Singh and South star Naga Chaitanya. It is an official Hindi remake of the 1994 Hollywood film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks in the lead role. Laal Singh Chaddha is also clashing at the box office with Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan. It has been shot in more than 100 Indian locations and the film commenced in 2019.

Check out Alia's review on Laal Singh Chaddha:

Talking about Alia's work front, her maiden production under her production house Eternal Sunshine Productions- Darlings, was recently released on Netflix and it has been receiving positive responses ever since. The dark comedy film also featured Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, and Roshan Matthew.



Apart from this, the Student Of The Year actress is currently gearing up for the release of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra with Ranbir alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna, which is slated to release on September 9, 2022. Next, the actress will star in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara co-starring Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh, and Hollywood film, Heart Of Stone with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

