Alia Bhatt reviews JugJugg Jeeyo and hails mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor for her ‘mindblowing’ performance

Raj Mehta’s directorial JugJugg Jeeyo, starring Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani, has finally hit the floors and it has opened to decent reviews. The movie revolves around post marital issues and it has got the town buzzing. As the social media is abuzz with tweets and posts for JugJugg Jeeyo, several celebs have also shared their respective views for the family comedy drama. Joining then, Alia Bhatt has also sung praises for JugJugg Jeeyo and called it a complete entertainer.

The actress, who is quite active on social media, took to her Instagram handle and shared the poster of JugJugg Jeeyo poster on her story and hailed her mother-in-law’s performance and the team of Raj Mehta’s directorial. In the caption, Alia wrote, “Full on entertainer!! Laughed, cried, clapped and cheered. @neetu54 you are just mindblowing. @anilskapoor you had us laughing all the time. @varundvn you’re a star. @kiaraaliaadvani you’ve made me cryyy. @raj_a_mehta always hitting it out of the park!” along with heart emotions.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt’s post for Neetu Kapoor and JugJugg Jeeyo:

To note, Alia and Neetu share a great bond and the veteran actress has been all praises for her daughter-in-law. In fact, Neetu also revealed that she had taken Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s advice before taking up JugJugg Jeeyo. “My family usually asks me. Like a second opinion, but not always. So whenever they have a doubt, they'll give me the script and I will go through it. But I did share it with both of them - Alia and Ranbir,” Neetu had told NDTV. To note, JugJugg Jeeyo also marks Neetu Kapoor’s return to acting after nine years. She was last seen in the 2013 release Besharam.

