Alia Bhatt reviews Ranbir Kapoor's Animal trailer; says she's 'too busy watching it for the 7000th time'

Animal has become a huge sensation and fans have been eagerly looking forward to the film. Notably, the film boasts of a stellar star cast with Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and several others stars playing key roles in the movie.

The trailer for the highly anticipated film was released today, November 23rd, much to the delight of eager fans. The thrilling trailer has received varied reactions from fans ever since its release earlier today and now, Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor and wife Alia Bhatt have also reacted to it in a loving manner. Riddhima Kapoor and Soni Razdan too joined in to pour their adulations. Read on to find out.

After the release of Animal’s trailer on November 23, Alia Bhatt reacted to it

Actor Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot with Bhatt in 2022 and the duo never skip opportunities to become each other’s cheerleaders when required. As Ranbir Kapoor is heading for his upcoming venture Animal, Alia has reacted to the film’s trailer.

Taking to her Instagram account earlier today, she shared the trailer and wrote, "Can’t really type a full caption - too busy watching this trailer for the 7000th time. My mind is officially blown. I need to watch this movie. Like now. ANIMAL: setting cinemas on fire from the 1st of December. Brace yourselves."

Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu Kapoor also shared the film’s trailer on her Instagram stories this afternoon. She also shared it as an Instagram post and wrote, "Goosebumps."

Ranbir's mother-in-law Soni Razdan also praised the trailer. Sharing it she wrote, "Ufff...Our smashing Hero! Everyone is looking fantastic! Eagerly awaiting this one..." Riddhima Kapoor too shared it and wrote, "All set to ROAR."

More about Animal

Animal is a joint production between T-Series, Cine1 Studios by Murad Khetani, and Bhadrakali Pictures by Pranay Reddy Vanga. Directed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy, the film is scheduled for theatrical release on December 1st of this year.

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, it also stars Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. The film's teaser was released earlier, garnering an enthusiastic response from fans who eagerly anticipate the movie's theatrical debut.

The newly released trailer offers fans a revealing look at the film's narrative and characters. Centered on a complex father-son relationship, the story follows Ranbir's character as he strives to shield his family and its concealed secrets.

